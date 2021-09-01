When some of your favorite shows are returning with new episodes By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Sep 1, 2021 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The fall TV season is almost here, so what better time to highlight some of television's most-anticipated returns?Call it a preview. Call it a calendar. Just don't call it comprehensive. Do you know how many TV shows exist right now?September 2 "A.P. Bio" (Peacock)September 3"Billions" (Showtime)September 7"Queen Sugar" (OWN)September 10"Lucifer: The Final Season" (Netflix)September 17"The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)September 20"Dancing With the Stars" (ABC), this time with the show's first-ever same-sex dancing pair"The Voice" (NBC)"9-1-1" (Fox)"Bob Hearts Abishola" (CBS)"NCIS" (CBS)September 21"The Resident" (FOX), now with less Emily VanCamp"FBI" and "FBI: Most Wanted" (CBS)"New Amsterdam" (NBC)September 22"Survivor" (CBS)"Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" (NBC)"Masked Singer" (FOX)"The Goldbergs" (ABC), which is kicking off with a tribute to the late George Segal"The Conners" (ABC)"A Million Little Things" (ABC)"Dear White People" (Netflix)September 23"Law & Order: SVU" (NBC)September 24"Dateline" (NBC)September 26"The Simpsons" (FOX)"Bob's Burgers" (FOX)"The Rookie" (ABC)September 27"The Good Doctor" (ABC)September 30"Station 19" (ABC)"Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)"Big Sky" (ABC) October TBD"Succession" (HBO)"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)October 1"Blue Bloods" (CBS)"Magnum P.I." (CBS)"S.W.A.T." (CBS)October 3"Call the Midwife" (PBS)October 6"Tough As Nails" (CBS), but I wish it was "Amazing Race."October 7"Young Sheldon" (CBS), who in season 5 can't be all that young anymore"Bull" (CBS)October 8"Shark Tank" (ABC)"Nancy Drew" (CW)"Leverage: Redemption" (IMDb TV)October 10"NCIS: Los Angeles" (CBS)"SEAL Team" (CBS)October 13"Legends of Tomorrow" (The CW)"Batwoman" (The CW)"The Sinner" (USA Network)October 14"Project Runway" (Bravo)October 15"You" (Netflix)October 17"Fear the Walking Dead" (AMC)October 21"The Blacklist" (NBC)October 28"Walker" (The CW)The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Abc Inc Arts And Entertainment Broadcasting Industry Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Cable And Television Industry Cbs Corp Comcast Corp Companies Digital And Streaming Video Internet And Www Internet Broadcasting Media Industry Movie And Video Industry Nbc Nbcuniversal Streaming Media Technology Television Programming Viacomcbs Cbs Abc Broadcasting Events Show Fox Tv Season Cable News Network More Entertainment Entertainment NeNe Leakes' husband dead after battle with colon cancer By Chloe Melas, CNN 17 min ago 0 Entertainment When some of your favorite shows are returning with new episodes By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN 26 min ago 0 Entertainment 'Shark Tank' star Daymond John, DJ Spinderella and more honored for mentoring youth By Chloe Melas, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Elaine Welteroth leaving 'The Talk' By Chloe Melas, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Latest Texas valedictorian, who spoke out against state's impending abortion law, calls new ban 'heart-wrenching' Johns Creek man one of two sentenced for stealing millions from Synchrony Bank Biden to visit storm-ravaged Louisiana Georgia wins another tri-state water wars case 'Majority' of Afghans who worked for the US and applied for visas were likely left behind, State Department official says » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMCLEOD: Stop saying: 'People don't want to work'State school board approves new math standards for GeorgiaFormer Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuitMarket by Macy's concept stores to open in Snellville, McDonough this fallGov. Brian Kemp announces incentive for COVID shots, aid for oxygen suppliesSnellville building its 'heart' with Towne Center projectGCPS currently has more than 1,000 confirmed active COVID-19 cases in its schoolsGwinnett Animal Shelter participating in 'Clear the Shelters' adoption driveJohns Creek woman accused of stabbing husband to deathRural Georgia counties reeling from virus onslaught CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 30Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 29, 2021GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Aug. 27-30ON THE MARKET: Pool, golf course views highlight this Duluth area estate that also boasts 'breathtaking' dining roomPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 30IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Aug. 23-29PHOTOS: Norcross at Mill Creek FootballPHOTOS: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast with direct hitHe was EXPELLED! Celebrities who proved good school grades aren't everything CommentedRenters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know (4)Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (2)Livid parents take their kids out of class in response to a school board member's Covid misinformation (2)2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills to be mailed by Saturday (2)Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)Gov. Brian Kemp to local governments: No COVID-19 mandates (2)Stone Mountain Park adopts new logo minus Confederate imagery (2)5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China (1)Parents of Florida students with disabilities are taking a stand over masks. They're suing Gov. DeSantis (1) Featured Businesses Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Infinite Energy Center Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 1-800-462-3691 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Labor Day weekend? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We plan to travel and stay overnight. We are planning a day trip. We plan to entertain family and friends at home. We are going to stay home with those in our household, for safety. We're planning a streaming binge all weekend. We have plans to do something not listed here. We don't have any plans... yet. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.