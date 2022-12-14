This annual list of 25 influential films to be inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress has been revealed.

The eclectic Hollywood releases selected this year include Marvel's "Iron Man," Disney's beloved animated film "The Little Mermaid," John Waters' quirky "Hairspray," the romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally," Brian De Palma's adaptation of "Carrie," and the 1950 film version of "Cyrano de Bergerac," which made José Ferrer the first Hispanic actor to win the best actor Academy Award.