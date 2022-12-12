If you've been part of the cultural moment that is "The White Lotus," you've most probably inhaled this weekend's Season 2 finale already and are eager for any details on the third installment of the HBO series.

After the staggering events of the finale, creator Mike White -- who shepherded the at-first one-off limited series to a multiple Emmy-winning show that's captured the zeitgeist and created cringeworthy moments aplenty -- gave a post-credits interview that unpacked the episode. He also speculated on where Season 3 might take place, and what it would focus on. (CNN and HBO are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)