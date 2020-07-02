"Westworld" creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are creating a show for Amazon based on the "Fallout" video game franchise, according to a report from Variety.
Amazon later confirmed the news in a tweet.
"Fallout" is a futuristic world where Nolan and Joy will explore "the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation's utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy," reports the publication.
The series will be a dual production between Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with the games' producers Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.
