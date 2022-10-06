Flexing different muscles, Marvel's "Werewolf by Night" is a nifty Halloween-timed special designed as a black-and-white homage to the Universal monster movies of the 1930s and '40s. Told with wry humor while tapping into unexplored quadrants of comics lore, it's a bit too gory and scary for younger kids but a gift to fans that raises enticingly monster-ous possibilities.

A brisk 50-ish minutes, the program assumes a fair amount of comic-book knowledge and hits the ground running, with an assembly of monster hunters brought together to compete for the Bloodstone, a supernatural artifact. Guided by the widow (Harriet Sansom Harris at full tilt) of monster slayer Ulysses Bloodstone, the group must vie to earn the prize in a contest that could turn them from predators into prey.