"Welcome to Wrexham" desperately wants to position itself as "the real 'Ted Lasso,'" but that's only part of what's going on in this FX docuseries, in which Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy a struggling Welsh soccer team. The resulting series is a little of this, a bit of that, and like its featured franchise, plays more like a wannabe than a true contender.

The main problem is that everything about the exercise feels so conspicuously manufactured -- less the product of inspiration than something that agents cooked up over drinks -- beginning with the decision to film each part of the process for the purpose of turning it into a TV show.

