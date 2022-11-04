'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (appropriately) parodies the biopic with strange results

Quinta Brunson and Daniel Radcliffe as Oprah Winfrey and "Weird Al" Yankovic in the Roku Channel movie "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."

 Aaron Epstein/Roku

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" certainly earns its title, operating, appropriately, not as an actual movie biography but an outlandish parody of one, filled with comedy cameos and bizarre flights of fancy.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe and produced and co-written by Yankovic himself, like its namesake's songs, it's at times little too silly, but still energetic and attention-getting enough to help put the easily ignored Roku channel on people's radar.