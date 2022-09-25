Four world premieres highlight the Alliance Theatre’s 54th season that will feature nine total productions that offer everything from Pulitzer Prize winners to music icon Jimi Hendrix that will grace the theater’s Coca-Cola Stage or Hertz Stage in Atlanta.
“A Gift of Love with Adam L. McKnight” will feature McKnight’s performance that combines original songs and holiday classics. He’ll sing numerous styles of music, including R&B, gospel, pop and opera when he takes the Hertz Stage.
Photo: Alliance Theatre
A performance date has not yet been set, but "Water for Elephants" will be staged this year at the Alliance Theatre.
“Our upcoming season is a celebration of joy, and all the varied places and circumstances in which we find it,” Jennings Hertz Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. “While each story is unique, the human ability to find hope and joy is universal and powerful. Join us for these remarkable and inspiring stories.”
Now through Oct. 2, “Everybody” takes The Coca-Cola Stage to take the audience on journey that tries to answer of all of life’s most-pressing questions and explores its meaning.
“Everybody,” which is by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and co-directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Booth, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and won the Obie Award for Jacob-Jenkins. It’s inspired by the 15th century play “Everyman.”
Charles Dickens’ holiday tale “A Christmas Carol” will take The Coca-Cola Stage from Nov. 12-Dec. 24, except it will be performed with a twist featuring a reimagined set design and new costumes under the direction of Leora Morris and David H. Bell.
Continuing with the holiday theme, “A Gift of Love with Adam L. McKnight” will feature McKnight’s performance that combines original songs and holiday classics. He’ll sing numerous styles of music, including R&B, gospel, pop and opera when he takes the Hertz Stage Dec. 7-23.
From Feb. 10-March 15, “The Hot Wing King,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2021and is written and directed by Katori Hall, is a story about learning about who you are — and what’s most important in life — through the setting of Memphis’ annual “Hot Wing Festival.” The show will be making its regional debut when it takes The Coca-Cola Stage.
The world premiere of “The Many Wonderous Realities of Jasmine Starr-Kidd” is scheduled from March 1-26 at the Hertz Stage.
The show, which won the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition, is about a 12-year old computer genius who can hack into the AT&T mainframe, build an artificially-intelligent friend named Grace and convince the Department of Defense to send her high-powered lasers that help her travel through time. However, being able to get her parents pack together may take more than her superpowers.
Fans of Hendrix, a rock ‘n’ roll legend, won’t want to miss “The Boy Who Kissed The Sky,” a musical about arguably the greatest guitarist who ever lived when it makes its world premiere at The Coca-Cola Stage from April 1-16.
The story, which is directed by Tim Bond, chronicles Hendrix’s rise from Seattle to conquer the musical world.
Commissioned by Seattle Children’s Theatre in partnership with Alliance Theatre, this highly theatrical play by Idris Goodwin celebrates all the young artists who follow their muse.
Steven Dietz’s “Lonely Planet,” which is directed by Booth, focuses on two friends navigating life at the height of an epidemic.
Shop owner Jody becomes increasingly fearful of the world outside and the dangers it poses, refusing to leave his place of business.
The play, which will be shown on the Hertz Stage from April 26-May 21, shines light on about what’s transpired during one of the biggest epidemics in our nation’s history. It also provides commentary on the value of friendship and community during uncertain times.
Lastly, “Water For Elephants,” which is based on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling novel of the same name, will make its world premiere next summer, though no specific dates have been set.
Directed by Jessica Stone and shown at The Coca-Cola Stage, “Water For Elephants,” focuses on Jacob Jankowski, who finds himself in a traveling circus, the Benzini Bros Most Spectacular Show On Earth, with a new job, a new home, and a new family. When charismatic ringmaster August brings Rosie the elephant on as the new star attraction, Jacob and August’s wife Marlena join forces to train her.
But life is never that simple.
The Alliance Theatre, located in the Woodruff Arts Center, is at 1280 Peachtree St. NE in Atlanta.
