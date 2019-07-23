Gwinnett residents can visit the Hooters' Mall of Georgia location next week and watch a Nathan's hot dog eating champion eat as many chicken wings as he can in a 12-hour period.
Joey Chestnut will test his wing-eating abilities at the restaurant, which is located at 1950 Mall of Georgia Boulevard in Buford, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday in honor of National Chicken Wing Day.
Chestnut is a veteran when it comes to eating challenges, having won 12 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Competition championships since 2007. He has also set world records for eating several other foods, ranging from jalapeno poppers to apple pies, according to his website, www.joeychestnut.com.
A contest is being held to see who can correctly guess how many wings Chestnut will end up eating during his challenge. The winner will get free Hooters wings for a year.
Official guesses can be submitted at hooters.com/ncwd, but Hooters officials said fans can post additional guesses on social media, using the #ChestnutChallenge hashtag, to receive more chances to win.
Fans can also watch Chestnut on hooters.com/ncwd while he eats wings.
Hooters said it will also offer a $15.99 all you can eat chicken wings deal at all of its restaurants on Monday only to coincide with Chestnut's wing-eating challenge.