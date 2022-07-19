Harry Styles inspires more questions than he does easy answers. Questions like: How does one make the leap from boy band stud to formidable solo artist, or successfully style sweater vests and high-waisted trousers? And what, exactly, is the true meaning of "watermelon sugar"?

We may never get the answers from Styles himself. But a lucky group of Texas State University students will get to parse the particulars of the British pop star for a grade.

