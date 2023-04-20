Disney Concerts announced this week that “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” will go on a 45-city tour which includes a stop at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.
"Encanto" lovers of all ages will have the chance to sing along with their favorite songs from the movie as they are performed by a live band while watching the full film.
The sing-along event is coming to the Fox Theatre on Nov. 8. The sing-along will include all the music of the Academy Award-winning film, including iconic hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live. Live characters do not appear in this event.
Tickets go on sale April 21 at 10 a.m. at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499.
Disney said fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and "to use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family."
The "Encanto" soundtrack features eight original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda with an original score by composer Germaine Franco. The soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for nine non-consecutive weeks and the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks.
