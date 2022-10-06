If all shows were animated like "The Simpsons," networks wouldn't need to strain to keep them alive. Yet live-action dramas come with shelf lives, which explains the CW's twin attempts to extend two of its franchises with prequels: "Walker Independence," a back-to-the-Old-West adjunct to its Texas Ranger reboot; and "The Winchesters," a one-generation-back rekindling of the "Supernatural" flame.

Of the two, "Independence" feels a bit more intriguing, if hardly original, inasmuch as "Yellowstone" already blazed the same trail into cowboy territory with "1883." As for "The Winchesters," after "Supernatural's" impressive 15-year run you'd have to miss the guys an awful lot in order to thrill to this "How I Met Your Mother/Father"-esque origin story about their parents teaming up to foil demonic evil.