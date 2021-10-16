Vince Neil hurt in fall from stage at Tennessee rock festival By David Williams, CNN Oct 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil performs with his solo band just seconds before he fell off stage in Tennessee on October 15. Darrell Jenkins/Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil was injured Friday night when he fell off the stage during a solo concert at a Tennessee rock festival.Neil and his band were playing the Crüe hit "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, when he fell.Video from the concert shows Neil give a spin with his guitar by his side and then walk to the side of the stage before slipping out of site. The band finished the song and then carried on, playing a Led Zeppelin cover, according to fan Darrell Jenkins, who shot this video.In another video, bass player Dana Strum explained to the crowd that Neil was hurt."The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell," Strum said. "He can't breathe and he's gonna get dealt with medically."Strum said Neil wanted to tough it out and finish the show, but was told he shouldn't. Neil has not posted any updates on his condition on social media.The band then launched into Mötley Crüe's "Live Wire" and urged the audience to sing along, so Neil could hear them backstage.Jenkins tweeted that Neil looked good and was singing great before the fall.Earlier this year, Neil apologized to fans at one of his first post-pandemic performances and said his voice was gone.Neil and his Mötley Crüe bandmates are scheduled to hit the road next June for a US stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Raja Razek contributed to this story. 