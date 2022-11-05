"Stranger Things" superfans can now live in the very same house where season 4 villain Vecna first developed his supernatural powers -- if they dare.

Vecna, the antagonist of season 4 of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things," started off as a regular boy named Henry Creel. The series documents his upbringing in the Creel home through flashbacks. He slowly realizes he has psychokinetic powers and begins using them to hurt and eventually kill his mother and sister.