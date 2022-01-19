"We weren't really good to each other at a lot of points in our lives because we met so young and were very immature," she said. "But I'm so happy that we were able to come to a beautiful place by the end of his life. I wish he was still here."
The pair went on to marry others, but Bertinelli writes in her book "The love we have always had for each other proved stronger and more resilient than anything else. We chose to remain friends and family."
She told "Today" that Van Halen was one of her "soul mates." She believes, she said, that it is possible to have more than one.
"I think that partly Wolfie is a soul mate of mine. When I think of soul mate, I think of souls that come here to experience this life on Earth together again and get to a higher place," Bertinelli said. "I definitely, definitely know that was part of Ed. I loved his soul deeply."
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.