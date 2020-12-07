A new Mexican restaurant is coming to downtown Sugar Hill.
The developer behind Broadstone Sugar Hill, Alliance Residential Company, announced Cantina Loca will open in the mixed-use development in the spring of 2021. Will Restaurants Investment Group is creating Cantina Loca.
The Mexican eatery will be Will Restaurants Investment Group's fifth dining concept, and their seventh restaurant location overall, in the north Atlanta area. The company's other restaurant concepts include Central City Tavern — which has a location in Sugar Hill's E Center — as well as The Tavern House, The Derby Sports Bar and The X Bar at the Exchange.
“As downtown Sugar Hill continues to grow, residents are seeking out local, delicious restaurants and destinations that are right on their doorstep,” Alliance Residential Company's Todd Oglesby said in a statement. “As a national developer, our development team has worked diligently with some of the community’s most trendsetting entrepreneurs as we strive to support hometown businesses in our projects.
"It is our good fortune that Cantina Loca chose to partner with us as they make an excellent addition to the community we are trying to build. We are thrilled our residents will have access to this exciting amenity.”
Broadstone Sugar hill is a mixed use development at 5010 W. Broad St. in downtown Sugar Hill, adjacent to the E Center, City Hall and The Bowl at Sugar Hill amphitheater, with 316 luxury apartment units and street level retail.
The developer said Cantina Loca is expected to enhance the environment at Broadstone. The restaurant will have "upscale Mexican dishes" as well as cocktails on its menu.
It is also expected to have a large patio designed to accommodate various weather conditions, such as fans to keep customers cool in the summer, electric heaters to keep them warm in colder months and roll down covers to protect the dinners from wind and rain.
The restaurant already has a website set up at www.cantina-loca.com as well as Facebook and Instagram pages. It can be found at @cantinalocatl on Facebook and @cantina_loca on Instagram.
Additional information about Broadstone Sugar Hill can be found at www.broadstonesugarhill.com/ or on the development's Facebook and Instagram pages.
