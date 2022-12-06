Spanning decades, "Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo" is another #MeToo story, this time on a disturbingly epic scale, exploring alleged sexual abuse that occurred across generations in a Guadalajara, Mexico-based mega-church, and the victims that eventually rose up to speak out. Viewers can debate whether justice was done, in a story that tore families apart and left scars that have yet to heal.

Founded in 1926, La Luz Del Mundo (Spanish for "The Light of the World") says it has branches around the world, carrying the word of God from a designated apostle chosen from the ranks of its guiding family. An HBO description of the project states the church claims to have congregations in over 50 countries and operates "under the guise of the only true church offering eternal salvation." According to the Los Angeles Times, the current holder of that title, Naasón Joaquín García, accepted a plea deal in June in which he was convicted on three counts of sexually abusing minors after a years-long battle, leaving those who risked speaking out -- in some instances alienating family in the process -- angry, confused and determined to fight onward.