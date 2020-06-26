If the U.S. Army and hospital workers have anything in common, it's that they know what it means to sacrifice and to serve on the front lines.
On Friday afternoon, about 100 hospital workers at Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Comprehensive Medical Center and community members pointed their phones at the sky as they watched three members of the U.S. Army Black Daggers jump from a plane.
The Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, visited the facility in Duluth to send a special thank you to health care workers for their efforts to combat COVID-19.
"We're using our flashy things to bring attention to the health care workers," said a member of the Black Daggers, Sgt. First Class James Brown. "What we want is for the general population — everyone who lives around here — to see the flashy things and then look right past it and see what’s really important and that’s the healthcare workers."
However, Staff Sgt. Justin Jones and Steve Giller, Senior Director for Military Health at Kaiser Permanente, said it was a two-way street.
"Sometimes when you’re actually on the front line working like that you don’t necessarily realize the impact that you’re making, but when you have your counterparts come out to recognize you I think it means a lot," Jones said. "Hopefully we captured that."
Giller said the Army and health care workers sacrifice every day in their respective ways to protect the communities they serve.
"We’ve got signs out in front of our building that say ‘Heroes Work Here’ and these were heroes who were skydiving in today, but there’s heroes in that building too."
Abigail Mulhern, a registered nurse, said Friday was her first time witnessing a parachute demonstration. She described it as "awesome" and said she appreciated what the Army did for the staff at Kaiser Permanente in Gwinnett.
One of the things that made the event unique was that Kaiser Permanente has been working with Tricare all year, which is the health care benefit for the armed services. Giller said no one else in Atlanta is a participant in Tricare.
"So this was really even extra special for us, because we’ve been giving back to Tricare all year by delivering health care to them and to have the Army come in today and recognize us we are so grateful," he said.
The Black Daggers travel all over the U.S., but were in Atlanta all week. Friday morning they performed a parachute demonstration at the Kaiser Permanente location in Kennesaw.
Brown, who has been skydiving since 2014, said he and the other members of the Black Daggers look down to make sure they can see their target landing from about 2,000 feet, which is from where they drop streamers to gage the wind. Then, they jump from the airplane at 3,500 feet and deploy their parachute at about 2,500 feet.
“For us, it’s humbling," Brown said about participating in the demonstration. "It’s absolutely amazing. Over the last couple months, of course with the COVID pandemic, they’ve been the only ones who have worked tirelessly through it all. Through thick and thin, they’re still here at the hospitals across the U.S. We wanted to come out and say a personal thank you to them."
In a message directed specifically to health care workers, Giller told them to keep their heads high because no one else can do the work they're doing.
"We've never been in a worldwide pandemic like this in any of our lifetimes," he said. "This is unprecedented at every level and the work that is done by them every day to not only treat the sick, but to keep the healthy healthy is invaluable."
