Chef Mario Batali has settled two lawsuits with women who accused him of touching them inappropriately in separate incidents in 2016 and 2017.

Alexandra Brown sued Batali in 2019 for allegedly kissing her, touching her on her thigh and reaching under her skirt and touching her vagina without her consent at a Boston-area restaurant in 2016. A joint Aug. 12 court filing states that "parties are in the process of resolving the case and anticipate filing a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice."

