The new year will bring a pair of new movies to Fernbank’s Giant Screen Theater.
The museum’s four-story screen will debut “Fungi: Web of Life” on Jan. 7 and “Wings Over Water” on Feb. 4.
“Fungi: Web of Life” explores the complexities of fungi, which are neither a plant nor an animal, in director Joseph Nizeti’s visually stunning giant screen film. The movie showcases the different kinds of fungi around the world — throughout Tasmania, the UK, China and the US, for example — and their relationships with their environment and other organisms, including humans.
“Fungi: Web of Life” is only the beginning for uncovering all species of fungi on Earth. This film not only features stunning time-lapse photography to show the growth cycle of fungi, but it also includes microscopic imagery to reveal the fungi that aren’t noticeable to the human eye.
The film also emphasizes the understanding that fungi are their own kingdom of life and encourages audiences to think about ecosystems and forests differently.
Audiences will encounter different types of fungi and where they grow, as well as learn the valuable ways that fungi are essential to human life. For example, the film highlights a specific fungus in China that can eat plastic and how humans could use it to help reduce plastic waste.
Also, the film introduces audiences to mycelium in upstate New York, which can grow material to replace plastic.
The other movie that is coming to Fernbank is “Wings Over Water.” This film reveals the epic journeys of three amazing bird families — the sandhill crane, the yellow warbler and the mallard duck.
It showcases extraordinary footage of the triumphs and challenges of these remarkable creatures who soar, despite all odds, across mountains, deserts, cities and forests as they head home to raise their young.
Audiences will fly alongside these bird species as they travel across the heartland of North
America, using the lakes, rivers and wetlands of the plains as “flyways” and soar above an oasis of wildlife that lives within the prairie wetlands. Viewers will also explore how humans and nature can coexist in harmony.
“Wings Over Water” is directed by Academy Award nominee Andrew Young and is narrated by Michael Keaton.
The films will play daily in Fernbank’s Giant Screen Theater at Fernbank Museum. General admission tickets include daytime access to the museum, WildWoods, Fernbank Forest and a choice of one giant screen film.
Tickets are available at FernbankMuseum.org for $25.95 for adults, $24.95 for seniors, $23.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger, and free for Fernbank Members. These prices are for tickets purchased online at FernbankMuseum.org.
Tickets not purchased in advance are offered, if available, at a higher price.
Fernbank is located at 767 Clifton Road NE in Atlanta, minutes from midtown Atlanta and downtown Decatur.
