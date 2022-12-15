Social media was flooded Wednesday with tributes to Stephen "tWitch" Boss as everyone from Viola Davis and Channing Tatum to Michelle Obama spoke lovingly of the dancer, actor and DJ. They were simply returning a bit of the kindness and love Boss poured into the world.

Boss, who rose from being a dancer and actor to a mainstay of daytime television as the DJ and co-executive producer for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," died by suicide Tuesday at the age of 40.