Trevor Noah's final night as host of Comedy Central's satirical news report "The Daily Show" celebrated his 7-year tenure anchoring the show, featuring a packed audience, full cast of correspondents and star-studded farewell messages.

"Don't be sad," Noah said in his closing monologue, adding, "It doesn't feel like seven years. Well, not at the desk. Obviously I went home in between. But still, it's been a wild ride."

