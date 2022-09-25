Country music superstars Travis Tritt and Chris Janson highlight Gas South Arena and Theatre’s star-studded fall lineup, as the Duluth venue continues to establish itself as a premier stop for some of the world’s biggest acts.
Tritt, a native of Marietta, and Janson are co-headlining Nov. 19 on their “Can’t Miss Tour,” which starts on Oct. 7 and concludes in Duluth.
“I’m really looking forward to the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris this Fall,” Tritt said. “Our high-energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained.”
The tour includes the “War Hippies,” which is comprised of Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis, and follows Janson’s fourth studio album, “All In.” The album features a collaboration with Tritt in the song “Things You Can’t Live Without.”
“I’m excited to be out touring with one of my favorites,” Janson said of Tritt. “It’s gonna be a rowdy fall, and I’m looking forward to it!”
In 2021, Tritt released “Set in Stone,” his first original full-length album in more than a decade. It has attracted more than a million streams.
But a show featuring two platinum-selling artists is just one of the many shows featuring big-name artists who will stop in Duluth this fall.
Here are five other shows you won’t want to miss at the Gas South District before the holiday season:
Oct. 1-2: Sleeping Beauty
Presented by the Sugarloaf Youth Ballet, the timeless tale centers on when an evil witch curses a teenage princess on her birthday. Can she be saved by the princess’ guardian fairies and ultimately, a kiss by her beloved prince? More than 60 ballet dancers bring the Disney classic to life for three shows, including two matinees at the Gas South Theatre.
Oct. 2: Wisin & Yandel
Perhaps no duo is as synonymous with reggaeton as these Puerto Rican stars. Wisin & Yandel, who have sold more than 15 million albums, will hit the road for one final tour to celebrate their upcoming and final album in a career that has spanned nearly two decades of performing together.
Wisin & Yandel aren’t likely to tour again, so this might be the last chance to see a duo who have received numerous multi-platinum certifications in the United States and Latin America and several prestigious awards, including a Grammy and two Latin Grammys, in addition to topping the Billboard Latin Airplay chart 10 times.
Oct. 7, Panic! At The Disco
The Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum band is on tour to promote its seventh studio album “Viva Las Vengeance,” which chronicles frontman Brendon Urie’s introspective look into his relationship with his decade plus career including growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame.
“’Viva Las Veneance’ is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” he said. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”
“Viva Las Vengeance” is Panic! At The Disco’s highly anticipated album and tour after its 2018 release “Pray For The Wicked” was a tremendous hit. The platinum-selling album that featured the smash hits “High Hopes,” “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” and “Say Amen” dominated the album chart and sparked a 2019 tour that sold more than a million tickets.
Oct. 14: The Judds
After five Grammys, more than 20 albums sold and nearly 40 years in the business, Wynonna Judd is hitting the road one last time.
“The Final Tour” will give fans one last chance to see the country music legend live at a time when she needs her fans more than ever. Martina McBride will open the show before Wynonna takes the stage along with Little Big Town, who will perform with her after the tragic loss of her mother.
Naomi Judd died of a self-inflicted gun wound on April 30, a day before she was scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as a member of The Judds.
“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38-plus years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” Wynonna said in a statement. “I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together.”
Nov. 12: Adam Sandler Live!
Perhaps no comedian has done more in the past three decades than Sandler, who has been behind hit movies including “Billy Madison,” “The Wedding Singer,” Happy Gilmore,” “Uncut Gems” and the Netflix hit “Hustle.”
The “Saturday Night Live” alum who went on to become one of the biggest names in comedy is touring for the first time since his 2019 “100% Fresher” tour supported his Netflix standup special called “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.”
Joining Sandler, 57, on stage for part of the show will be a surprise guest. But considering how many comedians he’s worked with in the past, the chances are it will be a household name.
Throughout his 2019 tour, Sandler brought Rob Schneider on stage, which isn’t surprising since Schneider has appeared in nearly all of Sandler’s movie, even for just a cameo.
Sandler, who has released four comedic albums and has been in more than 40 movies and TV shows, could very likely perform “The Chanukah Song” and “The Thanksgiving Song,” given he’ll be taking the stage close to the holiday season.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.