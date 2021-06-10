Life Care Center of Lawrenceville, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, recently announced Travis Harper as its new executive director.
Harper comes to Life Care Center of Lawrenceville from Signature HealthCARE of Marietta, Georgia, where he served as administrator. Prior to that appointment, he was administrator at Crestview Health and Rehabilitation in Atlanta for four years. He has 12 years of experience in senior care and has a background in social work.
“I’ve always had a passion for helping people, especially the elderly,” said Harper.
Originally from Milledgeville, Georgia, Harper has a master’s degree in social work and a bachelor’s degree in paralegal studies. He currently resides in Sandy Springs, Georgia. He has a son at Harvard University.
Life Care Center of Lawrenceville, located at 210 Collins Industrial Way, is one of three skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Georgia managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.
