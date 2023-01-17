The last time Dakota Louis competed at Gas South Arena, he performed in front of empty seats.
“It was in 2020 during COVID and it was weird because there weren’t any fans there,” he said. “I had never seen anything like it. I’m a guy who plays off the crowd and having fans there this year will be huge.”
Louis and the world’s best bull riders will give fans plenty to see during the Professional Bull Riders Gwinnett Chute Out event being held this weekend.
“My goal is the same as everyone else’s,” Louis, a native of Browning, Mont., said. “And that’s to be the top guy at the end of the weekend.”
Louis, who has been slowed by a groin injury this season hopes his season turns around in his return to Gwinnett. In his three events, he’s successfully ridden just two of eight bulls, dropping him 33rd in the world rankings. He’s 376.5 points behind top-ranked Andrew Alvidrez of Seminole, Texas, who has won two of his seven events he’s competed in so far this season. Alvidrez has successfully ridden 14 of his 19 bulls.
Louis, who finished last season ranked 31st, will compete in the opening rounds on Jan. 21 at 6:45 p.m., with the top riders advancing to the final rounds the next day beginning at 1:45 p.m.
Louis’ goal is the same as every other rider: stay atop raging, 1,500-pound bulls for eight seconds — and look good doing it.
“The bulls have different characteristics that don’t work with certain riding styles,” Louis said. “They are an animal, so you really don’t know what it’s going to do. We all understand what we’re doing and how dangerous it is.”
Those precious seconds — from when the gate swings open and an angry bull his unleashes his fury — are when riders make a living and go home empty handed.
In a sport where the risk of injury is so high, so are the rewards for those who can keep their balance.
Last year, 13 riders made more than $100,000, topped by Daylon Swearingen, who earned more than $1.585 million by winning three events, as well as the World Finals event title and his career-first PBR World Championship.
While Brazilians finished in spots two through five on last year’s money list, Americans occupy three of the top four places this year.
“It’s not a rivalry between Americans and Brazilians,” Louis said. “We are all trying to build each other up, but at the end, only one of us can be at the top of the mountain every weekend.”
Alvidrez has already won more than $106,000 after winning two events, followed by second-ranked Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil ($96,016), Cooper Davis of Jasper, Texas, ($61,379 and Daniel Keeping of Montague, Texas, ($57,687). fifth-ranked Rafael Jose de Brito (42,620) and Thiago Salgado ($31,985) of Brazil are also off to strong starts.
“The Toughest Sport on Dirt” comes down to eight seconds. That’s how long a rider must stay on the bull without his hand relinquishing the rope on the bull’s back, his other hand contacting the bull, or falling to earn points. Four judges rate the rider’s performance on a scale of 1-25, but also score the bull on the same scale, depending on how difficult he made life for the person hanging on for dear life.
The judges’ scores for the rider and bull are combined before being halved to produce a final score, with a perfect mark being 100. Bulls are always given a score for each run, regardless of whether they fail to buck the rider off.
Flapjack, Dennis The Menace, Cool Whip, Crunch Time, Night Hawk, Moonlight Party, Brusta, Manaba, Woopaa and UTZ BesTex Legend are the top 10 toughest rides in terms of average highest score, meaning they are the toughest to ride. Bulls are assigned to riders by a random draw.
“You want a bull that bucks the hardest and spins the fastest,” Louis said. “Those are the bulls that score you the most points.”
Week in and week out, riders compete for a slice of the more than $10 million in prize money, with all rides aimed at qualifying for the world’s richest bull riding event, the Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 12-21.
That’s where the top 35 riders will compete in the event’s Super Bowl, with the PBR World Champion leaving with the coveted goal belt buckle — and the $1 million check that goes along with it.
Last season, Swearingen became just the seventh rider in history to win both the world title and the World Finals, which netted him an additional $300,000, in the same season since the event started in 1994. Swearingen’s also just the 20th rider – and 12th American – to win the World Champion golden buckle.
“That’s my dream just like it is for a lot of guys out here,” Louis said. “And that’s to be the world champion. I want that belt buckle.”
