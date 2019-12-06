Tony Shalhoub once drove Bill Murray around in a cab

He's known to most for starring in "Monk" or as his role as "Abe Weissman" on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
But Tony Shalhoub started with small roles, one of which was driving Bill Murray around in a New York City taxi.
"I lived in New York in the '80s and one of my very first movies was a Bill Murray movie called 'Quick Change,' Shalhoub told Esquire. "This really crazy movie with Geena Davis and all these people. And it was one of my first movies but I was mostly doing night shoots. I was playing a foreign cabby. I was rehearsing a Broadway -- we were the first cast in the 'Heidi Chronicles' -- I would rehearse from like eleven in the morning to five or six at night and run out of the rehearsal room, jump in a van for the movie production, and they'd take us out where we were shooting in Queens."
The actor continued: "I'd go home when the sun came up at like five o'clock, go to bed for five or six hours, get up, go back to rehearsal, and I would just do this for three weeks or four weeks. It was so fun. I thought, 'It's never gonna get better than this.' Here I am rehearsing for a Broadway show, and I'm in a movie with all these great people in New York City."
In "Quick Change," Shalhoub played a cabbie who tries to get Murray's character to the airport with the stolen money.
"They had me invent like a gibberish language because they wanted it to be like an unidentifiable thing," Shalhoub said. "So I just made up my own dialogue, and it was a really crazy movie."
The third season of "Mrs. Maisel" streams December 6 on Amazon Prime.