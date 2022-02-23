Tom Holland joins Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for classic Spider-Man meme By Marianne Garvey Feb 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield posed for a classic Spider-Man meme ahead of the digital release date announcement of "Spider Man: No Way Home."On Wednesday, the official "Spider-Man" film account Tweeted the picture, writing, "Of course, we got THE meme."The meme is a take on a '60s cartoon of two Spider-Men pointing at one another; one of them is an impersonator. Holland, Maguire and Garfield have all played Peter Parker in at least one film."Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set for digital release on March 22 and on Blu-ray on April 12. The blockbuster became the highest-grossing picture of the pandemic, earning $1.77 billion globally to date.It is also the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 