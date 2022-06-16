Tom Hanks, who won an Oscar for his role as a gay man with AIDS in the film "Philadelphia," said that if the film were made today, a straight actor wouldn't be cast in that role, and "rightly so."
The "Elvis" actor reflected on the role in an interview this week with the New York Times' David Marchese. The journalist asked Hanks about two of his most famous films -- 1993's "Philadelphia" and 1994's "Forrest Gump," in which he plays a character with undefined intellectual disabilities.
Hanks called both films "timely movies, at the time, that you might not be able to make now."
After Marchese argued that neither film would be made today with Hanks in the same roles, Hanks agreed that a straight actor shouldn't be cast in the "Philadelphia" role he played nearly 30 years ago.
"One of the reasons people weren't afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man," Hanks said. "We're beyond that now, and I don't think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy."
"It's not a crime, it's not boohoo, that someone would say we are going to demand more of a movie in the modern realm of authenticity," he said.
Hanks also went on to defend "Forrest Gump," a film he said was written off as a "sappy nostalgia fest" after it won the Oscar for best picture, mentioning the "moment of undeniable heartbreaking humanity" when the character of Lieutenant Dan, a Vietnam War amputee, walks on prosthetic legs.
"I might get weepy thinking about it now," Hanks said.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
