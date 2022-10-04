Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who have been living separately from each other in recent weeks, have each hired divorce attorneys and are "exploring their options" regarding their marriage, a source close to the estranged couple told CNN on Tuesday.

CNN reported last month that Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his wife, Bündchen, a fashion model, have been dealing with "marital issues," according to a source close to the couple.