"The Santa Clauses" doesn't bother trying to reinvent the sleigh, but it does splash a new coat of paint on it, in mostly agreeable and mildly clever ways. After three movies over a 12-year span beginning in 1994, Tim Allen is back in a Disney+ series that, at six half-hour episodes, puts some additional cheer in holiday streaming.

Having stumbled into the job, Allen's Santa, née Scott Calvin, has settled into it, presiding over his elfin empire with Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) and their kids (Austin Kane and Elizabeth Allen-Dick, the latter of whom is Allen's real-life daughter). Not that the North Pole isn't nice, but the younger Calvins have grown up shielded from the wider world, and in the older one's case, more than a little curious about it.