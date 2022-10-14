Getting the delicate balance of the story mostly right, "Till" captures how Mamie Till Mobley turned the inconsolable grief over the murder of her son, Emmett, into resolve and activism. Anchored by Danielle Deadwyler's towering performance, it's a wrenching portrayal of reluctant heroism under the most horrific of parental circumstances.

"Till" comes less than a year after ABC covered these events in "Women of the Movement," which devoted six parts to the story and spent considerably more time on the courtroom drama. The movie, almost out of necessity, races through that chapter, an understandable choice given that the trial's outcome was largely a foregone conclusion.