Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her gigs after abuse claim

Tiffany Haddish, here in March, says a lawsuit involving allegations of molestation against Haddish and Aries Spears, cost her work.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Following a notice of dismissal filed by the plaintiffs for a lawsuit involving allegations of molestation against comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, Haddish says the suit has cost her work.

The "Girls Trip" star talked to TMZ about the aftermath of her and Spears being accused of having "groomed and molested" two then-minor siblings years ago in a lawsuit originally filed earlier this month in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.