"This year, you know, people are like, 'Happy New Year.' I'm like, no, neutral new year. I'm gonna be neutral in the year," she said, adding that she is "very emotional."
"I've been crying a lot 'cause it's -- that's my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, those, they were my rocks, you know, they had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, I'm sure I got them in the spiritual," she said in the interview.
In an Instagram post addressing Saget's death earlier this week, Haddish wrote: "You have brought so much joy to this planet. You were one of my 1st Great teachers. You always made me feel safe and worthy. You always made me laugh."
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
