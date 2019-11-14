Infinite Energy Arena announced there are limited seats left for the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour's stop in Duluth next week.
There are single tickets available for the show at Infinite Energy Arena as low as $73 for lower level side view sections. Single floor tickets are available for between $197 and $234. Single tickets in the pit can be purchased for $523.
The show is set for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. Tickets can be purchased through the Infinite Energy Arena's ticketing portal.
"Happiness Begins" is the fifth studio album released by the Jonas Brothers and includes singles "Sucker" as well as "Cool" and “Only Human”. It's the first studio album release by the Jonas Brothers since 2009.
This tour is the band's first live tour since 2013.