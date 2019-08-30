If you enjoy Suwanee Beer Fest, you’ll be pleased to find out that Suwanee Wine Fest is returning to Suwanee Town Center in November. Tickets for the festival will go on sale today at noon and city officials expect tickets to sell out quickly.
Suwanee Wine Fest is back and offering guests a chance to spend the day sampling wines from all over the world for the seventh year. The event is set to take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, with VIP admission beginning at noon.
The event sponsor Beverage SuperStore hand-selected more than 150 premium wines. Beer lovers can sample craft beer at the Georgia Beer Garden while watching college football.
The event will also include live music, products for sale from vendors and artists, cooking with wine demonstrations and food tasting from local restaurants.
A portion of the Wine Fest proceeds will be donated to Annandale Village, a Suwanee organization that provides care and life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities or traumatic brain injuries and enables them to maintain their independence in the least-restrictive environment possible.
General Admission tickets start at $49 for unlimited samples.
VIP tickets start at $99 per person and give guests early admission to the park at noon and access to a private dining and tasting tent, exclusive wines, a catered meal and a 2019 Suwanee Wine Fest T-shirt.
Suwanee Wine Fest tickets are available for purchase at SuwaneeWineFest.com, and advanced purchase is required.
The event is accepting volunteers. To learn more, log on to the event’s site or send messages on social media.