Rainbow Village is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year — the "We Are Family Gala" slated for Oct. 1 at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
The Duluth-based nonprofit with the motto "ending homelessness one family at a time" will host a black-tie optional gala that includes a champagne reception, seated dinner with complimentary wine, silent and live auctions, the famed wine wall and a raffle to win a week for four at a private villa in Tuscany, Italy.
Guests will also have an opportunity to hear an emotional account from a Rainbow Village graduate, detailing the impact the organization had on her life and the lives of her children.
“Last year, we were beyond thrilled to celebrate our 30th anniversary face-to-face with so many of our supporters after hosting our 2020 Gala virtually due to COVID,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village. “As a result, the event raised over $500,000 in support of our all-important mission to bring help, hope, housing and healing to families experiencing homelessness.
"We are hoping to receive a similar response from attendees and sponsors this year. We’ve continued to offer a digital element for those supporters who can’t join us in person. Anyone can bid online for select silent auction items and purchase a raffle ticket, but they’ll need to hurry.
"We’re only offering 300 raffle tickets for an amazing week’s stay in Tuscany.
Both ticketed and non-ticketed sponsorships for the event are currently open. In addition to sponsorships, companies and organizations can purchase a table for 10 at the event for $1750.
Individual tickets are available for $175 each. Raffle tickets – deemed the “Golden Ticket” – are available for $100. All sponsorships and tickets can be purchased online at www.RainbowVillage.org.
