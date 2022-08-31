Melanie Conner and Dean Crownover Hosted the First EVER Rainbow Village We Are Always Family Benefit Gala in 2020.png

Rainbow Village's "We Are Family Gala" will include the famed wine wall.

 Photo: Rainbow Village

Rainbow Village is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year — the "We Are Family Gala" slated for Oct. 1 at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

The Duluth-based nonprofit with the motto "ending homelessness one family at a time" will host a black-tie optional gala that includes a champagne reception, seated dinner with complimentary wine, silent and live auctions, the famed wine wall and a raffle to win a week for four at a private villa in Tuscany, Italy.

