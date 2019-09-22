Several popular country artists, bands and singer-songwriters are coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this fall for the venue’s first concert series on Nov. 15 and Nov. 17.
The concert series, “ATLive,” will be a two-day event. The first day’s lineup include sKeith Urban, Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Sugarland, Judah & the Lion and Cale Dodds. The second day’s lineup features Eric Church, Luke Combs, Brothers Osbourne and Cale Dodds.
“We are very excited to bring such a talented group of artists together for an incredible music experience,” Tim Zulawski, senior vice president and chief revenue officer of AMB Sports and Entertainment, said. “From the beginning, our goal was to create a concert series that will transcend what most expect and become the must-see event for Atlanta. And in doing so, allows us the opportunity to give back to our communities and those in need. We are committed to delivering world-class experiences and ‘ATLive’ is just the next opportunity to do it.”
Portions of the proceeds to benefit the Johnny Mac Soldier’s Fund and Quest Community Development. Johnny Mac Soldier’s Fund honors military service by providing scholarships to veterans and military family members, particularly children of our nation’s fallen and disabled. Quest Community Development Organization’s mission is to develop affordable housing and provide needs-based community services to enhance the quality of life for underserved individuals and families.