The Grammy-winning Motown group that delivered the smash hit "Brick House" will make a local stop on its summer tour.
Commodores are coming to Sugar Hill Bowl on Sept. 21. Tickets go on sale at noon Thursday at www.thebowlatsugarhill.com. Tickets start at $40 for side section seats, $50 for center section seats, $250 tables for four tickets in the center and $200 tables for four on the sides.
Commodores formed in 1968 when band members met at Tuskegee Institute. The group went on to become one of the best-selling Motown and R&B groups of all time, selling over 60 million records for the legendary record label Motown. Commodores produced hits such as "Easy," "Night Shift," "Machine Gun" and "Sail On."
The band's former frontman Lionel Richie left for a solo career in 1982. Band members Walter “Clyde” Orange, James Dean “JD” Nicholas and William “WAK” King are the front men that tour with their band "Mean Machine."