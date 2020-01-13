Tickets for "Kreeps with Kids" comedy show at Infinite Energy Theater go on sale Friday

Tickets for the “Kreeps with Kids” comedy show at Infinite Energy Theater with comedians Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Vos and Jim Florentine go on sale Friday at noon.
The show is slated for April 10 at 8 p.m.
The 14-city tour, which is being produced by Creative Artists Agency, opened in October in Reading, Pa.
A press release about the show stated the four comedians – dads who discovered they have an odd shared philosophy when it comes to parenting – have more than 100 years combined comedy experience.
However, the show won’t be exclusively about being parents. Vos, Florentine, Bennington and Kelly will cover anything and everything. They guarantee “this will be the funniest show you have seen in a long time.”
Vos is raising three daughters and is a two-time Academy Awards writer, a regular on SiriusXM radio and the cohost of the hit podcast “My Wife Hates Me.”
He’s had more than 100 television appearances, including four Comedy Central Specials as well as HBO, Showtime and Starz appearances. He also starred in an award-winning comedy movie titled “Women Aren’t Funny” alongside Bonnie McFarlane, Chris Rock, Rosie O’Donnell and many more.
A first-time father, Florentine is also a TV host, actor, podcaster and voice artist. He is best known for co-hosting VH1 Classic’s heavy metal talk show series “That Metal Show” and for his work on Comedy Central’s show “Crank Yankers.”
He’s also appeared in the hit movie “Trainwreck,” on Comedy Central’s “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Louie” on FX. He hosts the popular podcast “Comedy, Metal, Midgets” and has released seven stand-up comedy hours, six volumes of the popular “Terrorizing Telemarketers” and a hidden camera series called “Meet the Creeps.”
In addition to hosting “Bennington” on SiriusXM daily with his daughter Gail, Bennington hosts two interview shows – “Ron Bennington Interviews” and “Unmasked.”
He performs at clubs and festivals throughout North America. Prior to joining SiriusXM, Bennington hosted shows on New York’s WNEW and WFNY Free FM, WJFK in Washington D.C. and a nationally syndicated show in Tampa, Fla.
Lastly, Kelly, who is originally from Boston, is known for unapologetically talking about his dysfunctional family, repeat trips to juvie, and his honest take on his own life, relationships and being a dad.
For years, Kelly has been a highlight of Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival and appeared on HBO’s “Tourgasm,” FX’s “Louie” and “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll,” and Comedy Central’s “Inside Amy Schumer.”
He currently hosts the hit podcast “You Know What Dude” on the Riotcast Network.
Tickets for the show at Infinite Energy Theater can be purchased online at www.InfiniteEnergyCenter.com, the box office or by calling 770-626-2464.
