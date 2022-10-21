Think of "Ticket to Paradise" like a postcard of beautiful people having fun in a beautiful place and you'll get along just fine. Giving it much more thought than that won't help this rom-com vehicle for George Clooney and Julia Roberts, although the "com" part proves a trifle deficient in a movie that's significantly better when it's sweet than salty.

The salty comes early and often, predicated on the fact that Clooney and Roberts' David and Georgia were married for five years (that, he says, felt like 19), coming back together after their not-so-amicable parting only for shared events that involve their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever, making the most, as usual, of very little here).