Three top executives depart WarnerMedia as CEO Jason Kilar announces focus on HBO Max

Jason Kilar, who became CEO of WarnerMedia in May, is reorienting the company around its new streaming service HBO Max, and several top executives are leaving as a result of the new structure.
HBO Max general manager Andy Forssell is being promoted to run a "newly created HBO Max operating business unit," Kilar wrote in an internal memo on Friday.
Kilar and Forssell previously worked together at Hulu, the pioneering streaming service. "Andy and his team will be responsible for the product, marketing, consumer engagement and global rollout of HBO Max," Kilar wrote.
WarnerMedia News and Sports, which includes CNN, was not affected by the new leadership structure. But most other parts of the AT&T-owned media company were. One of Friday's biggest changes was the creation of a Studios and Networks Group, led by Warner Bros. studio chair Ann Sarnoff.
"This group will oversee all WarnerMedia television series and motion picture development, production and programming, partnering with Andy to ensure HBO Max is successful globally," Kilar wrote.
Bob Greenblatt, who was chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, is out. So is Kevin Reilly, the president of the TBS and TNT cable channels and the chief content officer of HBO Max.
Kilar said the departures were not due to any shortcomings on their parts, rather, part of a larger process of "reducing the size of our teams, our layers, and our overall workforce."
In a telephone interview, Kilar said he could not provide specifics about the impending layoffs, because the details are still to be determined. He added that the coronavirus pandemic "played a minor role at best" in his decision-making, indicating that he would have wanted to consolidate various parts of the company regardless.
Regarding Greenblatt and Reilly's exits and Sarnoff's promotion, he said, "I had to make a tough call."
Greenblatt joined the company just last year, and Reilly signed a new four-year contract around the same time. Kilar's memo thanked them for "getting us to this point with the integration of HBO and the legacy Turner Networks and launch of HBO Max. It has been such an impressive sequence of events, and we are so much better for it."
HBO Max launched in May, combining the existing HBO service with new programming and a library of classic TV shows and movies.
Kilar said he was thrilled with the "clean technical launch" and the content that is available on the new service.
He said Friday's changes are fundamentally about "taking two organizations and making it one organization" and about shifting from a wholesale mindset to a "consumer mindset."
Entertainment giants like WarnerMedia have traditionally supplied their content to distributors like cable TV providers and movie theater chains. Broadband connections and internet-connected TV sets have made it easier for companies to go direct-to-consumer, in industry parlance, and that's what virtually every media company is trying to do.
"We will start to operate far more as a direct-to-consumer oriented company," Kilar said, with "a far more global mindset."
"HBO Max is not yet global, but make no mistake, that's what our vision is," he added.
HBO programming chief Casey Bloys' role will expand to include much of Reilly's portfolio, including the cable channels TNT, TBS, and TruTV. Bloys will report to Sarnoff.
The media company's chief revenue officer Gerhard Zeiler will oversee international operations. Otter CEO Tony Goncalves will run a new commercial unit.
Christy Haubegger, WarnerMedia's chief enterprise inclusion officer, "will now also oversee the global marketing and communications team including branding and corporate social responsibility," Kilar announced.
Keith Cocozza, the executive vice president of corporate marketing and communications, is among the executives who are leaving.
While the reorganization is about the entertainment business, Kilar said in the interview that the company's "consumer-oriented" push will also involve CNN.
He said "there's a fantastic opportunity to go direct-to-consumer both with general entertainment, with HBO Max, and also with news and information."
