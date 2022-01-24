Duluth-based Rainbow Village in mid-January announced the appointment of three new members to the nonprofit’s board of directors — Mona Reiser Armstrong, Steve Emert and Cathe Reams.
Founded in 1991, Rainbow Village has for more than three decades served families experiencing homelessness by providing safe housing, education and community support systems that allow families to get back on their feet. Rainbow Village’s board is comprised of a diverse and committed group of volunteers, including some of the metro area’s most-noted leaders.
“We are truly blessed with the additions of Cathe, Mona and Steve to our board of directors,” said Rainbow Village CEO Melanie Conner in a news release. “Each of them brings a special brand of experience and enthusiasm to the group. Last year marked the 30th anniversary of our organization. I am filled with such hope and excitement over what the future holds for Rainbow Village and the families we serve, thanks to the support we receive from a wonderful collection of individuals I am not only honored to call our board members, but also devoted members of our ‘village.’”
Armstrong is the COO of Alpharetta-based Access Education Holding Corporation, which owns and operates a collection of beauty and wellness emporiums. Armstrong was introduced to Rainbow Village by her friend and fellow board member Michelle Livingstone and found the organization’s mission and vision coalesced with her own desire to help the homeless.
Emert is managing partner at Emert Law Firm in Duluth and is often involved in the sale and purchase of homes, which he said makes him believe no one in this country should be homeless nor have their basic needs unmet. Emert has been involved in several of Rainbow Village’s biggest fundraisers, including the We Are Family Benefit and the Second Chance Golf Classic, which led to him being invited to join the board by friend and fellow board member Paul Culbreath and Rainbow Village’s CEO Conner. He also serves on the boards for Heirborn Servants and Life Radio Ministries.
Reams, who serves as communications director for Siemens USA (a longtime corporate partner with Rainbow Village) in Alpharetta, has previously served two terms on the board and earlier served on the Gala Committee and supported communications and marketing activities. Asked why she decided to re-join the board, Reams said, “For me it was about those who are oft referred to as the ‘hidden homeless.’ Those families working below a living wage that have created a patchwork of temporary housing through their church, family and friends. Those amazingly resilient parents are likely the same people I encounter at the grocery store, gas station, church and school – but I would never know because they find a way to get through each day with such grace.”
For more information about Rainbow Village, visit www.rainbowvillage.org.
