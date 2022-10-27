Three Gwinnett County Public Schools educators have earned recognition by the Georgia Art Education Association as some of the top art educators in the state, GCPS officials recently announced.

Stephanie Birmingham of Five Forks Middle School is GAEA’s Middle School Art Educator of the Year. Elizabeth Debban of Brookwood High School is GAEA’s Secondary Art Educator of the Year, and Loria Crews of Brookwood High School is this year’s National Art Honor Society Award winner.