School may be out, but there are plenty of learning experiences for youngsters this summer at the Children's Museum of Atlanta.
The featured exhibit at the museum, which is operating on two-hour sessions and limited capacity, is "Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab" based on the hit children's show.
Presented and produced by Genius Brands International and The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, the exhibit teaches children about forces, the six simple machines, chemistry and material science. The exhibit is on display through Sept. 7.
"Immersing little ones in the wonders of science, (this exhibit) offers captivating, hands-on experiences that introduce kids to the world of STEM, engages them in the scientific process and highlights some of the most inspiring, renowned scientists and innovators alongside their groundbreaking discoveries," Children's Museum of Atlanta officials said.
In this science-centric exhibit, guests can:
• Discover invisible forces that seem more like magic than science. Experiment with electricity, magnetism, optics, sound waves, air pressure and fun physics laws.
• Manipulate the classic six simple machines designed by Renaissance scientists to make work easier – the lever, inclined plane, pulley, screw, wedge, and wheel and axle – with interactive activities that illustrate math and physics.
• Explore chemistry by studying a giant hands-on periodic table of elements, discovering the way raw elements are put to work.
• Investigate materials science, discover how natural and human-made substances are used and learn more about scientific properties. A touch-screen design challenge and document findings will be available at the blogging station.
The museum is following enhanced health and safety measures, including requiring face coverings for all staff members and guests over the age of 2. There are deep cleanings between each session and cleaning of high touchpoints during sessions.
There are also hand-sanitizing stations throughout the museum. A full list of health enhancements can be found on the museum website.
