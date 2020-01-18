Brad Erbesfield has been buying records for four or five years now. The Athens resident said he collects so many, that the only furniture he buys from Ikea is for his records.
On Saturday, despite some light rain, he took the opportunity while visiting family in the area to stop by the third annual Lawrenceville Record Show at Slow Pour Brewing Company.
The record show was hosted by Slow Pour’s next-door neighbor, Depot Records, which is owned by Tony and Stacey Seminara. Depot Records opened in Lawrenceville about four years ago.
“We do it partially to offer service for vinyl fans,” Tony said about the record show. “It’s basically a convenient place to shop, especially for more pricier records, harder to find records, and enjoy some fine craft beer.”
Tony estimated there were about 10,000 albums for sale at the show on Saturday. They came from about seven local dealers in the Atlanta area, as well as one from South Carolina.
“I hope that everybody here this evening gets to sit in their living room with a new piece of vinyl that they purchased today just enjoying the evening,” Tony said. “For me personally, and I believe a lot of people here would agree, there’s just a warmness to the music when you play it on vinyl.”
Erbesfield feels the same way. He calls himself “somewhat of a record expert.”
“I have a huge taste in music,” he said. “I listen to everything from jazz to rock, blues, rap, everything. I have a wide taste, so records are worth it for that kind of thing. For me, it’s just a way to get reasonable music, and I think there’s something about still have a physical medium versus digital.”
Although Erbesfield said he goes to record shows often, he doesn’t usually have something in mind he’s looking for. Half of the fun, he said, is just getting to spend time with his brother or friends and browsing the wide selection of records to see what he can find.
At the Lawrenceville Record Show he found a “Raiders of the Lost Ark” soundtrack on vinyl that he purchased for a “reasonable” price.
Kevin Bigham of Dacula also purchased a few records on Saturday by Captain Beyond, Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane and Screaming Blue Messiahs. He said what he likes about vinyl in particular is the sound.
“It’s a little rougher sometimes, especially with the punk rock – the little scratches and such,” Bigham said. “They bring back a lot of memories like, ‘Oh, well, I had this album when I had a kid.’ You come through a lot of memories looking through all of these.”
So far, he’s collected about 50-60 records, he said.
Others, like Scott Roberts who shared a table with his friend Terry Maltas of Snellville, sold memorabilia such as T-shirts, ties and pins. They met at a record store in Lenox Square in the ‘90s.
Roberts said he used to help his friends sell stuff at record shows in the ‘80s and ‘90s, but Saturday was his first time selling his own merchandise.
“You meet a lot of different people and you hear stories of their experiences, so it’s kind of nice to bond with people that are like, ‘Oh, hey the Beatles I remember them’ or whatever,” Roberts said. “Or like Terry has all of these records from way back in the ‘40s to like released last week, so it’s pretty neat to kind of just see people that appreciate music.”
Roberts said he met people of all ages on Saturday, but mostly people in their ‘40s and ‘50s “probably trying to recapture something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.