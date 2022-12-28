Theophilus London reported missing in Los Angeles

 Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Theophilus London, a rapper from Trinidad and Tobago with three studio albums to his name, has been reported missing in Los Angeles, the LAPD confirmed to CNN.

The missing person's report was filed with the department on Tuesday, according to police.