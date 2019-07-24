Director Justin Anderson said the kickoff to the Aurora Theatre’s 24th season presented the opportune time for the Lawrenceville venue to stage “Children of Eden,” a musical that brings the Old Testament to life.
"Because we are on the precipice of incredible growth here at Aurora Theatre with our upcoming campus expansion, selecting 'Children of Eden' as our musical opener for the 2019-2020 was an obvious choice," he said. "Among its many themes, it introduces the notion of dreaming beyond current circumstances, limitations and resources in order to embrace a more abundant and impactful future."
The selection of “Children of Eden” symbolizes a $26 million dollar expansion to the 50,000 square-foot facility, highlighted by a 525-seat main stage that is expected to be one of the largest live performing arts stages in the state. The expansion will take place on the Lawrenceville Square, filling an entire block of Clayton Street between Pike and Crogan Streets.
It will link the existing Aurora facility on East Pike Street and wrap around the city’s parking deck on Crogan Street, in addition to providing a Cabaret theater, office space and practice rooms and classrooms that can be used for Aurora or Georgia Gwinnett College programs.
In “Children of Eden,” the tales of Creation, Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel and Noah and the Ark will be portrayed during the two-hour, 15-minute show that takes Aurora Theatre’s main stage from July 18-Sept. 1.
“Children of Eden,” which focuses on the Book of Genesis, is an inclusive performance that’s suitable for all ages, since one of its many themes is the bond between parents and children.
“I don’t want people to see this as a church play,” Anderson said. “This is a fun, family-driven play. “It’s about creating a world that’s a better place and making the community you live in better.”
The show, which was written by John Caird, features music and lyrics from Stephen Schwartz, who composed songs for Broadway hits “Wicked,” “Godspell” and “Pippin.” The choreography is overseen by Ann-Carol Pence, the Aurora Theatre’s co-founder and associate producer.
“Children of Eden” is narrated by the “Storytellers,” who take the audience on a journey through The Bible, while focusing as much on its stories as big-picture themes such as conflict between authority and self-expression, personal responsibility, love, hope and restoration, among others.
The show features an award-winning cast. Suzi Bass Award-winner, Brad Raymond makes his Aurora Theatre debut as Father, while Maxim Gukhman will play the roles of Adam and Noah in his first Aurora performance. Naima Carter Russell, who won a Suzi Bass Award for her work as Best Lead Actress in the Aurora musical “Memphis” in 2017, plays Eve and Mama, with Russell Alexander II playing Cain and Jaspeth. Haden Rider plays Abel and Ham.
“Children of Eden” also features a large ensemble to complement the leading characters during musical numbers. Chloe Cordle, who was in the Aurora Theatre’s performance of “Men with Money” and “Mamma Mia!,” is the dance captain.
“Everyone is working to get the best out of each other,” Anderson said. “We have an atmosphere of commitment and to create that atmosphere you have to build it on trust.