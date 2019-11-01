'The Witcher' trailer reveals release date.

If you are into fantasy, go ahead and take December 20 off of work.
That's the date Netflix is releasing its series "The Witcher."
The streaming giant made that announcement via a trailer.
"The Witcher" is based on the best-selling series of books by Andrzej Sapkowski that has been adapted into popular video games.
"'The Witcher' is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts," Netflix says. "But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."
Henry Cavill, known for the Showtime series "The Tudors" and as Superman in the most recent DC films, stars as Geralt.