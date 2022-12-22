Ardent fans of "The Witcher" might welcome any related content to pass the time between seasons, and there's certainly been no shortage of big fantasy prequels this year, including "House of the Dragon" and "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Nevertheless, "The Witcher: Blood Origin" basically feels like a mildly diverting snack between meals, and at four episodes essentially a longish movie.

Set 1,200 years before events in the series, the story goes back to an elven world before their realm merged with that of humans and monsters, which makes it look like there's been a sale on Spock ears. The basic template is "The Magnificent Seven" (or "Seven Samurai," if you prefer), with a group of warriors and wizards assembling to thwart an evil princess (Mirren Mack) seeking to consolidate power.