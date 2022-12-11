It started with floating bodies, and finally brought home its various threads with a sly nod to the fact that the sex in this visit to "The White Lotus" tended to be transactional. In between, the second installment proved almost as engrossing, uncomfortable and meme-worthy as its Emmy-winning predecessor, which is no small accomplishment for writer-director Mike White.

Although Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya represented the lone holdover from the first season, she won't be vacationing in the third unless it's a prequel, rather belatedly identifying the elaborate scheme that her husband had hatched, with the help of his friend Quentin (Tom Hollander, utterly brilliant), to orchestrate her untimely end. That did happen, but in the most darkly hilarious way imaginable, after Tanya had improbably snagged an errant gun and shot her way to within inches of an escape.